Nicki Minaj leaves fans infuriated over show cancellation at last-minute

Nicki Minaj's fans spark fury over last minute cancellation

Nicki Minaj’s fans sparked fury after the American rapper’s gig at Manchester op Live arena was called off at the last minute following her arrest at Amsterdam Airport.

Minaj, who was accused of exporting soft drugs ahead of being penalized, was later allowed to move forward with her journey as per Dutch police.

Despite her release, the Barbie World singer didn’t make it on time for her show on Saturday, May 25.

The show costed the star a fortune, with over 20,000 fans waiting for the songstress to take the stage.

Imogen Pope from Newton-le-Wilows in Merseyside was also in attendance.

Expressing her disappointment in the event that took place, she explained: "I spent £150 for my ticket and booked a day off work for it, and we sat there for about three hours waiting and we got told it’s not happening."

Meanwhile, another fan from Cheshire said that the concert had left him “absolutely devastated.”

He exclaimed: "We’ve come here, we spent all day getting ready, to see this happen.

"It’s just really disappointing when we’ve got our hopes up and spent the money, and we get told at the very last minute that she’s not going to show up."

For the unversed, the fans had gathered an hour ahead of the show, hoping the gig would go ahead.

The postponement of the event turned out to be a massive blow for the audience.