Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi planning second wedding ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are now newlyweds as they secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last weekend.

However, they may not be done with the celebrations yet as they plan on having another ceremony soon, according to an insider quoted by The Sun U.S..

“Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend, the source told the outlet. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork.”

The insider continued, “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

Following their intimate nuptials, Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, were spotted relaxing in the Hamptons on Friday, in photos obtained by Page Six.

The pair was seen wearing matching silver wedding bands on their left hands as they drove around the oceanside New York area in a blue convertible.

The Damsel star and the Rockbottom actor were dating nearly two years before Bongiovi, who is one of the sons of Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley, popped the question in April 2023.