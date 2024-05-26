Royals reacts to 'tricky' new addition to family after unexpected split

Royal family is expected to offer their vocal support to Peter Phillips following his public debut with new girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.



The oldest son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips was spotted out an about with his new flame and his two daughters, Savannah and Isla Phillips, at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire earlier this month.

Queen Camilla was also present at the event, where she was pictured having a conversation with the pediatric nurse.

Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond divulged opinions of the royals at the potential new addition to the family.

"Peter is very popular in the Royal family and I’m sure there was great sadness that his marriage broke down and then his next, quite lengthy, relationship followed suit,” she said of his over a decade long marriage with Autumn Kelly, followed by his romance with Lindsay Wallace.

Jennie continued: "I think most people in the family would simply wish him well and hope that he can find love.

"As in any marriage that has broken down, introducing a new girlfriend, boyfriend or partner, into the equation is tricky and sensitive.

“But I think Peter is a good dad and will find the right time and place – if he hasn’t done so already,” she added.