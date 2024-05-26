Christie Brinkley shares rare photos of 3 adult kids from family reunion

Christie Brinkley enjoyed spending time with her three 'babies'

Christie Brinkley enjoyed some quality time with her kids at a family reunion on a special occasion.

According to People Magazine, the National Lampoon’s Vacation actress recently took to social media to post a carousel offering a belated sneak peek into her Mother’s Day celebrations.

In an endearing caption alongside the photos, the proud mom of three further explains how her kids came prepared to surprise her with homemade pizza and spent some time over that holiday.

"There’s no place like… H[blue heart emoji]ME‼️ [three red heart emojis]," Brinkley, 70, began. "My babies all came home for #mothersday and made a 'Build your own Pizza' lunch! Fun!"

She then tagged each of her kids and their respective partners to express her gratitude for their presence before playfully ending the caption, "[The] light was beautiful [winking smiley emoji]."



In the series of adorable photos, the former model can be seen posing alongside her three children—38-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 28-year-old son Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, and 25-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook—in her kitchen.

Another snapshot featured the mum blowing a chef’s kiss as her kids embraced her, standing behind the island covered with loads of scattered pizza ingredients and toppings.

Though Brinkley often posts pictures with her kids, this post was special because all her kids were present at the same time.