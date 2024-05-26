Lily Gladstone talks ‘beautiful homecoming’ she received despite Oscar loss

Lily Gladstone is unbothered about not winning an Oscar for her hit movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

The actress was nominated for best actress this year but the Academy Award ultimately went to Emma Stone for Poor Things.

Gladstone told Esquire that “nobody was upset” that she didn’t win.

“I feel like when the Golden Globe happened (she won Best Actress), a lot of people who are very far away from the industry just kind of thought it was the Oscars,” she told the outlet.

“It’s about the fact that [the film has] been awarded and it’s historic, and it’s still just a really meaningful moment. So, it’s irrelevant whether or not I walked home with that statue in hand.”

She went on to reveal that she took a “beautiful trip home.”

“My tribe, the Blackfeet Nation, is a part of a confederacy. And the whole confederacy came together for a Lily Gladstone Day. It was the biggest honour anybody could get,” she continued.

“The confederacy decided together that they wanted to do it. It was a beautiful homecoming, and I could see my old house, the house I was brought to as a baby, right across from me.”

Gladstone shared that “two thousand people showed up, from every corner of the US” and it was “absolutely one of the most moving things that has ever happened in my life.”