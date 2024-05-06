Kendrick Lamar disses Drake in third track in 36 hours

Another diss track directed towards Drake was released by Kendrick Lamar.



Not Like Us, which was released on Sunday, is the third diss single Kendrick has dropped in less than 36 hours against Drake.

In the song Not Like Us, Kendrick makes bold allegations about Drake's personal life, including the assertion that he has a secret daughter, and accuses him of favouring younger women.

The lyrics of Not Like Us include direct jabs such as "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young, You better not ever go to cell block one, To any bitch that talk to him and they in love, Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him"

Kendrick Lamar's song First Person Shooter, which took aim at both Drake and J. Cole, was the first to incite tension between the two musicians.

J. Cole has subsequently distanced himself from the dispute, but in response, Drake has made his own derogatory remarks, accusing Kendrick of domestic abuse in his song Family Matters.

On his Instagram Story, Drake quickly addressed Kendrick's most recent assertions and refuted the claims.

"Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me...these guys are in shambles," he wrote.