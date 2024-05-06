Chance Perdomo’s role will not be recasted in ‘Gen V’

Gen V producers honoured their late actor Chance Perdomo, as they revealed they will not be recasting his role.

In a statement released on Sunday, the producers of the show shared that they are finding a way to pay their respects to him after the actor died in March, at 27.

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” a statement published to social media read.

“We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

Perdomo played Andre Anderson in Gen V, Amazon’s spinoff of The Boys. Andre is a popular student at Godolkin University who is capable of magnetically manipulating things.

“We will honour Chance and his legacy this season,” the producers concluded.

Perdomo, who was also known for his performance as in Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, died in March in a motorcycle accident.