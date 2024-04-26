Kanye West faces lawsuit over screaming, fired employee over hairstyle

Kanye West sued by former Donda Academy employee for alleged wage discrimination.

Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit over allegations of discrimination at his now-shuttered Donda Academy.

A former employee, Benjamin Deshon Provo, has filed a suit in Los Angeles court, claiming the rapper screamed at black staff members and paid them less than their white colleagues.

According to the lawsuit, Provo, who worked as a security guard, alleges that white staff were paid at least $5 more per hour than their black counterparts.

The lawsuit also accuses West of pressuring Provo to shave off his dreadlocks, highlighting a pattern of discriminatory practices.

This comes on the heels of previous claims suggesting that West threatened to shave students' heads and lock them in cages at academy, which he established in 2022 as an exclusive, unaccredited Christian private school for children aged four to 18.

West now has to address these serious allegations of workplace discrimination and unfair treatment.

According to court documents obtained by MailOnline, former employee Benjamin Deshon Provo claims West demanded that he shave his dreadlocks, saying, "Alright y’all, it is time for you to shave your heads.

I am not messing around." When Provo refused, he alleges that an associate of West told him, "Kanye said, Tell the one with the dreads to shave his head or he is fired." Provo refused to comply, leading to his termination.

West known for his varied ventures from music to fashion to education, is now turning heads with his latest plan to enter the adult film industry.

This move comes just two years after he opened Donda.

During his opening monologue on Wednesday's show, Kimmel quipped about Kanye's unconventional business choices, saying that launching an adult film studio was "the next logical step after opening a pre-K through 12th grade Christian private school."

He added: "You can't say he doesn't have range, right?"



