Taylor Swift drops hints of major changes to Eras Tour after 'TTPD' release

Fans of Taylor Swift speculate that the pop sensation may be altering her Eras Tour.



The 34-year-old Grammy winner has just started posting YouTube Shorts with pieces from The Tortured Poets Department.

Swifties are certain that her most recent practice video suggests that songs from her upcoming album, which was released just in time for the European leg of her Eras Tour, would be included in the setlist.

Her eleventh studio album was released on April 19, 2024.

“HOW IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THE TTPD SIGN SHES LEANING AGAINST?! OR WHAT ABOUT THE FACT THAT THE DANCERS ARE IN TOP HATS!?! ALL OF THIS IS NEW, ” YouTube user @bethanymills1293 commented on the clip.

Swift's new song "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone, is the soundtrack for her YouTube Shorts video.

Around 1:39 in the song video, the vocalist of Clara Bow is seen sitting in a room full of typewriters. All of the males in the backdrop have on top hats.

Swifties speculate that when the Eras Tour resumes in Paris in May, the superstar might start mixing pieces of the new album into her performances.

Fortnight "exhibits a lot of the common themes that run throughout this album," one of the largest being "fatalism — longing, pining away, lost dreams," Swift said to Amazon Music as part of the TTPD rollout.

"I think that it’s a very fatalistic album in that there are lots of very dramatic lines about life or death. ‘I love you, it’s ruining my life.’ These are very hyperbolic, dramatic things to say,” she said. “It’s that kind of album.”