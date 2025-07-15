Kanye West's performance leaves fans furious after Shanghai show

Kanye West's highly anticipated return to the stage in Shanghai on Sunday night turned into an absolute nightmare for fans.

Many were left screaming for refunds after what they described as a chaotic and deeply disappointing performance.

The event, held at Shanghai's Dongxihu Stadium, was billed as West's first full live show in nearly a year, a momentous occasion marking his comeback.

However, what was intended to be a triumphant return instead descended into a dark evening marred by frustration, significant delays, and accusations of shoddy organisation.

Concertgoers endured an agonising wait of over 40 minutes past the scheduled start time before West, who now goes by the moniker Ye, finally made his appearance.

Almost immediately upon his arrival, a cascade of technical issues began to plague the show, further dampening spirits.

According to numerous attendees and a flurry of videos shared across social media platforms, the massive screens within the stadium flickered on and off erratically, and the sound quality fluctuated wildly throughout the entire performance.

Later, the event organisers offered an explanation, attributing the persistent problems to the heavy rain that had fallen.

Adding insult to injury, claims of lip-syncing quickly surfaced. Several clips that rapidly circulated online appeared to show West's vocals continuing even when he was clearly looking away from the microphone.

"Was he even singing?" one deeply upset individual posted on Weibo, China's premier social media site, expressing their disbelief. "We waited in the rain for this?"

The situation only escalated near the end of the concert when the rapper abruptly left the stage during what was supposed to be one of his final songs, disappearing for a bewildering 20 minutes.

He only reappeared to offer a silent bow before making his final exit. Fans reported that he performed only a fraction of the songs that had been promised in the advertisements for the event.

As the main lights in the stadium flickered on, signaling the abrupt end of the show, the crowd's anger erupted.

Chants of "Refund! Refund!" reverberated through the venue, shouted in both English and Mandarin, filling the space with collective outrage.

Online videos depicted irate fans throwing water bottles and shouting as they streamed out of the stadium.

"This was the worst concert I've ever been to," one person tearfully recounted to local news reporters. "I flew from another province just to see him. I want my money back."

The company responsible for organising the event, Galaxy Wave Entertainment, issued an apology early Monday morning, citing "weather-linked tech problems" as the cause of the disastrous night.

They stated they would "look into pay-back ways, maybe part refunds," though no specific date for these potential refunds was provided. As of yet, neither Kanye West nor his representatives have made any statement regarding the incident.

West is currently scheduled to perform again in Shanghai on Tuesday night.