Ciara's baby girl steals spotlight with adorable dance moves

Ciara gives a sneak peek into Sunday monring with youngest child baby Amora Princess Wilson
American singer-songwriter and actress Ciara offered a sweet glimpse into her weekend as she spent quality time with her youngest child.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, July 13, the Goodies hitmaker shared an adorable video of herself dancing with her baby daughter, Amora.
The short clip, set to Forrest Frank’s track Good Day, showed the 1, 2 Step singer gently swaying her head with her one-year-old daughter sweetly mimicking her every move.
At first, the mother-daughter duo moved their heads in unison, however, as the video continued, their rhythm slipped slightly out of sync with Amora, seated in her high chair, getting distracted as she chewed her food and clapped along with her mom.
The two were seated at the breakfast table, which featured a delicious spread including french fries, sausage, sliders, and more.
Ciara captioned the video, "THE SON is shining down! Happy Sunday! [hands forming heart and a sun emoji]."
In addition to baby Amora Princess Wilson, whom she welcomed in December 2023 with husband Russell Wilson, Ciara is also mom to eight-year-old Sienna Princess, and a five-year-old son Win Harrison.
Ciara is also a mother to 11-year-old Future Zahir, whom she hd welcomed with ex-fiancé, rapper Future.
