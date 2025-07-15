Justin Bieber shares sweet moment with Hailey Bieber in Italy

Justin Bieber shares sweet moments with Hailey Bieber in Italy

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are enjoying a romantic getaway in Italy, and they've been sharing sweet moments from their trip on social media.

On Sunday, July 13, the Sorry singer posted a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing their evening boat ride.

The photos feature the couple looking relaxed and affectionate, with Hailey wearing a black and white gingham bathing suit top and Justin sporting a green and white plaid shirt.

The boat ride comes days after Justin released his seventh studio album, Swag, which addresses speculation about his marriage following months of divorce rumours.

According to an exclusive source, Justin and Hailey were celebrating the release of his album over the weekend. "Hailey was by Justin's side for the whole creation of the album," the source revealed.

"Everyone knows Justin as a star and a performer. They now get to know the artist that Hailey has known all these years."

The album Swag features lyrics that give insight into Justin's relationship with Hailey. In the song Walking Away, Justin sings, "Baby, I ain't walking away. You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you I'd change."

He continues, "It's just human nature / These growing pains. And baby, I ain't walking away." These lyrics suggest that the couple has vowed to stay together despite any challenges they may face.

Despite reports of tension behind the scenes, sources close to the couple insist that they're soulmates and meant to be together. "They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other. They'll do anything to make it work," an insider claimed.