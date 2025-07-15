Bruno Mars shares update on alleged gambling debt

Bruno Mars reveals update on debt from alleged gambling

Bruno Mars continues to play along with the Internet's long-running joke about his alleged gambling debt that seemingly spiralled out of control.

Rumours had emerged about the Talking to The Moon singer that he had accumulated $50 million in gambling debt during hid Las Vegas residency.

Following the news, the singer did not deny the speculation but instead urged his fans to keep streaming to his music so he could be "out of debt in no time".

Mars now shared an update after making a surprise cameo at BLACKPINK’s Rose DEADLINE concert in Los Angeles.

In a video shared on Instagram, Mars made light of the situation once again.

Taking a playful jab about his debt rumours, he captioned, "Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!! [party emoji]."

Previously, according to NewsNation, a source said that Park MGM in Las Vegas "basically owned" Mars after he seemingly racked up $50 million gambling debt.

However, MGM quickly dismissed the allegation lauding its partnership with the 16-time Grammy Award winner.

This is also not the first time Mars has made light of the claims. Earlier in January, The Lazy Song crooner while celebrating his milestone achievement as the "first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners in Spotify history."

Wrote in his social media post, "Keep streaming! I’ll be out of debt in no time!"

While his alleged debt is still talk of the town, Mars is set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM on selected dates in August and September 2025.