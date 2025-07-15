Kim Kardashian sets record straight on decade-old rumor about North West

Kim Kardashian is once again addressing the long-standing rumor that she forgot her daughter North West at a hotel in Paris when the child was just a toddler.

In a recent Instagram Stories post, Kardashian shared her side of the story, saying, "I wanted to show off the look before holding her bc her outfit didn't match mine! I didn't forget her!!!!"

The controversy dates back to 2014, when paparazzi captured footage of Kardashian leaving the Le Royal Monceau hotel in Paris without North.

The video shows Kardashian exiting the building, walking past security, and making her way to a parked vehicle.

After looking inside and speaking with someone in her entourage, she turns around, goes back into the hotel, and exits soon after, this time holding North on her hip.

In 2014, Kardashian also spoke out against claims that she forgot her child, tweeting, "Do u guys really think a 1 year old would be inside the lobby by herself! Oh wait she was waiting to check out lol."

Despite the controversy, Kardashian has consistently shown her love and devotion to her children.

For North's 12th birthday last month, Kardashian shared a heartfelt tribute online, saying, "My little baby North turns 12 years old today. We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small. It’s been the most special calling being your mom. I love you forever and got you forever my bubs."

In a recent interview with Vogue at the 2025 Met Gala, the Kardashian star revealed that she often seeks fashion advice from North, saying, "She's a big critiquer, but it's pretty good, you know, her critiquing... She's in a really positive place, like vibe, right now, where it's just like, 'Hey, even if that's not my style, I'm not going to critique that because just be you and if you like that then that's what you should be into.'"