Cardi B shares new family photos with Offset out of scene

Cardi B marked a milestone family occasion with her children over the weekend amidst her ongoing public divorce from rapper Offset.

On Sunday, July 13, the Bodak Yellow artist posted a photo dump on her Instagram grid, honouring her eldest daughter Kulture Kiari’s seventh birthday.

Offering a sneak peek into her daughter’s birthday bash, set to the Hello Kitty-theme, the sweet moments of the family were shared notably without Offset in attendance.

In addition to the party, the mother of three planned a trip to Disney. The series of photos included Kulture posing proudly in front of the camera, solo snapshots of the birthday girl, and a glimpse of her two tier birthday cake.

The bottom tier was decorated in pink and the top in purple, both adorned with tiny Hello Kitty figures and other cute embellishments.

"Sooo kind, beautiful and thoughtful… I love you soo much," Cardi B penned a heartfelt captioned. "My baby doll baby I loved soo much when I was a little girl came to life [red ribbon, ribbon around heart and ballerina shoes emoji]."

The Am I the Drama? artist also shared a rare photo with all three of her children, whom she shares with Offset.

In addition to Kulture, the estranged couple are parents to three-year-old son Wave and a daughter, Blossom, 10 months.

The post comes as Cardi B and Offset continue to navigate their legal split, which includes ongoing proceedings and a spousal support request from Offset.