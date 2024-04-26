Brad Pitt faces major setback as kids back mother Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie gained her kids' support amid the legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.



As reported by Life & Style, the source shared, "The siblings do get into arguments about their parents."



For the unversed, the former A-lister Hollywood couple parted ways in 2016. Since then, Jolie and Pitt have been settling their legal matters in court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ex-couple shares Shiloh, 17, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

An insider claimed, "While Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Vivienne are all adamantly on Team Angie, Shiloh and Knox continue to talk to their dad."

The source shared that the other kids don’t understand their connection to Brad. The report added, "They try to persuade them to switch sides, and it causes a lot of tension."



At the start of April, the Salt actress publicly opened up for the first time about the duo’s infamous 2016 flight.

The legal document filed by Jolie reads, "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another. The children… were all frightened. Many were crying."

Amid their court battle, the report said, "...Angelina’s been relentless about making him suffer for what he’s done."