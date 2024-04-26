Benny Blanco realized he was in love with Selena Gomez: 'was last one to know'

Selena Gomez finds comfort and security in relationship with Benny Blanco.

Benny Blanco has revealed that he was "the last one to know" he was in love with Selena Gomez.

The 36-year-old record producer and the Only Murders in the Building star went public with their romance late last year, but Blanco admits he took some time to realize his true feelings for Gomez.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Blanco described the moment when it all clicked for him.

"It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice," he said.

The producer compared his epiphany to a scene from the classic 90s movie Clueless, where the protagonist realizes she has feelings for someone who was there all along.

"And then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, Wait, I’m in love."

As the couple continues to enjoy their time together, this charming story illustrates how the best connections can be hiding in plain sight, waiting for that "aha!" moment.



According to an insider who spoke with Entertainment Tonight, she feels a sense of safety with Blanco that she hasn't experienced in a long time.

The source describes her as a genuine communicator who is "honest and open with Selena, and listens to her."

The musician isn't in it for the fame or attention, which has contributed to Gomez's trust in him.

"He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that, and Selena sees that and really trusts him," the insider revealed.