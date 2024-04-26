Maïwenn expresses frustration over 'scary' misleading interview about Johnny Depp

Maïwenn has expressed her disappointment following an interview that quoted her saying the crew was "scared" of Johnny Depp, the film's leading man.



The publication's headline, which was posted online earlier this month, seemed to suggest that Depp's behavior was cause for concern on set.



During the interview, Jeanne du Barry's director stated with The Independent, "I have to be honest.

It’s difficult to shoot with him… all the crew were scared because he has a different kind of humor, and we didn’t know if he was going to be on time, or if he was going to be ok to say his lines."

She continued, "I mean, even if he was there on set, on time, the crew were afraid of him."

However, Maïwenn issued a clarification to Variety, explaining that her comments about Depp being "scary" were in reference to his immense charisma and star status.

She emphasized that nothing in his behavior caused fear among the crew. The director noted that Depp's on-set presence was commanding due to his high profile, but there were no issues with his conduct.

Her clarification aims to correct the potentially misleading interpretation of her comments from the original interview.

The filmmaker explained that her words were misinterpreted and that the headline, "The crew were afraid of Johnny Depp," did not reflect her intended meaning.

In a statement to Variety, Maïwenn said, "When I made a remark about Johnny being 'scary,' I was talking about his charisma, his notoriety, his star status, etc.

I was shocked when I discovered that the newspaper had headlined that crew were afraid of Johnny, and without its context and subtleties, it absolutely no longer means the same thing."

She clarified. "I should have used the word 'impressive' if I had known the writer Charlotte O'Sullivan would use my words in such a malicious way."