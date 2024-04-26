Adam22 cautions Kanye West against casting Bianca Censori in explicit Yeezy content

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have received a strong warning from one of the porn industry's most notable and controversial stars, Adam22, regarding Kanye's surprising new venture into adult films.



The rapper announced on Wednesday via social media that he is entering the world of X-rated entertainment with a new project titled Yeezy Porn.

Adam22 who works as an adult film star alongside his wife, Lena the Plug, offered some advice to Kanye, urging him to avoid involving Bianca in any of his adult projects.

"I would assume that probably he would not want to be dealing with the bulls**t that comes with your wife doing porn," Adam22 told TMZ.

He sees potential for West in the industry, noting that the rapper's "creative vision" could bring a fresh perspective to an industry he describes as often stale.

He cautioned Kanye about the dangers of mixing business with pleasure, reflecting on his own experiences with his wife who has filmed adult scenes with other men.