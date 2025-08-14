Taylor Swift holds back tears talking about owning her music again

Taylor Swift addresses buying back her masters in candid podcast

Taylor Swift got emotional while discussing her major milestone of this year, buying back her masters, on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights.

The 35-year-old pop superstar joined Travis and his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast on Wednesday, August 13, and opened up about the journey of getting to own her master recordings.

The So Highschool hitmaker revealed that she had been “saving up money” since she was a teenager to be the sole owner of her music. “It’s usually the label that owns it, but I’ve always wanted this to happen,” she added.

The 14-time-Grammy winner said that when her music was sold to Scooter Braun in 2018, it “ripped her heart out of her chest,” which directed her towards the re-recordings. “Rerecording my music, it was so exciting to get to have that opportunity but I thought about owning my music every day. It was an intrusive thought I had every day.”

The Lover songstress recalled that she reached out to Shamrock Capital, the-then owners of her music, after the Eras Tour.

“I”m in the business of human emotion. I’d so much rather lead heart first in something like this,” she continued, adding that her lyrics are “handwritten diary entries through my whole life. … everything that i’ve ever done is in this catalogue.”

The Eras Tour performer ended up getting teary eyed as she recounted the moment she learnt that she now owns the masters. Taylor noted that she “hit the floor” and was “weeping.”

Speaking of the moment she told her beau, Taylor added, “I’m trying to say it in a normal way and he’s playing video games and he like, puts his headset down and I think he thought something as wrong, and I just absolutely started heaving crying. Dropped, had no power in my legs to support myself. This changed my life. I can’t believe it still.”