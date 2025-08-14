Taylor Swift opens up about seeing Travis Kelce for the first time

Taylor Swift sheds light on how Travis Kelce romance began

Taylor Swift gave her most candid interview on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, and looked back at the time she first learnt about the NFL star.

The 35-year-old pop superstar joined Travis and his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast on Wednesday, August 13, and detailed why the podcast holds a special place in her heart.

The 14-time-Grammy winner gushed, “This podcast has done a lot for me. This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app two years ago.”

Taylor looked back at the podcast episode which showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sharing his disappointing on not being able to meet the Eras Tour performer backstage.

“It was such a wild romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I want to date you!’ At first when I looked at it, I was like, ‘This dude didn’t get a meet and greet and he’s making it everyone’s problem.’ He didn’t even reach out to our management!,” she revealed.

She recalled, “When this podcast came out I was like, ‘Did he ever reach out to be in the tents or did we know he was in the building?’ He came with Patrick Mahomes and he thought that becuase he knows the elevator lady that he could just talk to her about getting [backstage]. That’s how it works in 1973.”

However, it ended up working for the couple as she admitted to being an old school person at heart. “This was more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie and he was just standing outside of my window with a boombox just being like, ‘I want to date you! Do you want to date me!?’ So I was like, ‘If this guy isn’t crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what i’ve been writing songs sbout what I’ve been wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”

Their love story made Travis blush as he said, “I’m the luckiest man in the world.”