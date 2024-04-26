King Charles’ pal gives somber health update on monarch: ‘Very unwell’

King Charles’ pal gives somber health update on monarch

King Charles’ health is believed to be deteriorating as the Palace officials struggle to manage the symptoms of his cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch has been receiving radiotherapy after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, an old friend of the royal family revealed funeral plans are in motion for the King, alluding to the severity of his health.

“Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it,” they insisted. “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”

The King’s funeral is codenamed Operation Menai Bridge, that is a dramatic suspension bridge that connects the island of Anglesey with the Welsh mainland.

“Of course they are looking at every aspect of Menai Bridge. The queen’s funeral went like clockwork and set a high bar,” a second source told the outlet.

“It’s not an emotional thing, it’s a job, one taken very seriously, and understandably no-one plans to get caught out.”