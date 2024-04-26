Gisele Bündchen cries to police over ‘protection’ concerns

Gisele Bündchen tears up

Gisele Bündchen doesn’t seem to feel safe.



The model welled up while talking to the police as authorities pulled her over in Miami-Dade County because of her claims against the paparazzi of “stalking” her.

After receiving a “courtesy” pass from the officer, the supermodel said that she was trying to “stay from that guy,” according to a video obtained by TMZ.

“He’s like, stalking me,” she claimed before failing to control her tears.

“I’m tired. I have nowhere to go. I have these f–king guys after me. Nothing protects me!”, Bündchen said in the clip shared by TMZ.

The mother of two continued, “I can’t do nothing. I just want to live my life!”

The policeman replied to Bündchen, 43, that he couldn’t stop the photographers because they were also doing their job.

Tom Brady’s ex-wife was pulled over by the authorities while driving in her black Mercedes G-Wagon during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Though the reason for the stop is not confirmed, Page Six claims that a public information officer of the Surfside Police told the reason to be a “traffic violation”.