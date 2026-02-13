Why Kanye West feels 'weird' about Kim Kardashian dating pal Lewis Hamilton?

For Kim Kardashian's ex husband, Kanye West, it is reportedly tough for him to see his former wife getting in a romantic relationship with their longtime friend Lewis Hamilton.

Earlier in February, it was reported by multiple outlets that the SKIMS founder and the Formula One race car driver are romantically linked.

They apparently confirmed their romance after their cozy outing during Sunday's Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Lewis, who has also been friends with both Kim and Kanye for the past 10 years, seemingly confirmed his romance with the reality star after he was heard in a video of Kim recording Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

A source told Daily Mail of Kanye's reaction, claiming, "Ye is jealous, yup, it feels weird for him."

"It is always strange for him to see his ex-wife out with another man. It felt weird with Pete Davidson and now it feels weird with Lewis Hamilton."

The insider continued, "That used to be Ye's family, now Lewis is there, it's hard to see."

Nevertheless, the tipster added that Kanye is happy with wife, Bianca Censori, as their marriage is "stable" and he and Kim are on friendly terms along with their kids.

In a recent podcast of Khloe, Kim also commented that she and Kanye are on good terms