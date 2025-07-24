Khloé Kardashian admits to being ‘control freak’ before going on trip

Khloé Kardashian on 'controlling' behaviour before trips

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about how seriously she takes her role as a mom, especially when she’s about to leave town.

On the latest episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, released Tuesday, July 23, the reality star gave listeners a behind-the-scenes look at her detailed parenting routine before heading out on one of her many short work trips.

The mom of two, who shares daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson, admitted that her “control freak” side kicks in any time she has to travel, even if it’s just for a night.

While she used to say no to work travel when her kids were younger, she now takes “quick trips” more often and occasionally goes away with friends “every blue moon.”

Still, she said the work-related ones “feel less guilty.”

Before leaving, Khloé sticks to a specific routine that helps her feel her kids are in the best hands, even if they’re not hers.

“With that being said, I’m a control freak,” she confessed. “I micromanage. I just feel like if I don’t do it, it doesn’t get done. I’m insane.”

She shared that one of her top tasks before flying out is prepping and labeling lunches and snacks for True, making sure everything is done the way her daughter prefers.

“I know how she likes things done, so for school, I pre-do the lunches for the length of my trip, the snacks for the length of my trip,” she said. “I label everything: Tuesday, Wednesday through whatever.”

Outfits are also carefully planned ahead. “I check the weather every day to do her uniforms,” she added. “Is this one a legging day? Is this one a bike short day? Does this require this sweater?”

When it comes to her younger son, the process is more about his nighttime routine.

“I read him bedtime books every day, and I know the bedtime books he likes. And so, we leave those out, and it’s just specific,” she explained, adding she still enjoys doing all the voices.

As Tatum gets closer to starting school next year, Khloé said she knows the routine will only get more intense.

“I also think about, ‘Okay, now when Tatum goes to school, next year, I’m going to have to do this for two kids?’ Like, ‘Ah.’ It’s a lot.”