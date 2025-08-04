Justin Bieber takes on bold new hobby to clear his head

Justin Bieber appeared to be embracing a bold new hobby to blow off steam, following a series of cryptic confessions on social media.

Over the weekend the Baby hitmaker took to his Instagram to offer a glimpse from his rare outing with a bunch of friends.

The singer, typically spotted solo or with wife Hailey, posted photos of himself target shooting in a secluded woodland setting.

His heavily tattooed body was on full display, as the image showed him shirtless, wearing nothing but a pair of black shorts.

The 31-year-old pop star didn’t just share one post related to the outing but shared a series of social media posts on Sunday, August 3 from his shooting sessions.

In some snapshots, the Stay singer was seen sporting translucent sunglasses and protective electronic ear muffs. Meanwhile, other posts included a selfie with his friends and a candid shot of him lounging on a chair.

Among other captionless posts, one picture showed the music artist sitting in the backseat of a van, while music producer Carter Lang was behind the wheel and a few of their friends settled in.

Bieber’s shooting outing came after he once again left fans concerned with a cryptic update on social media.

The Swag singer took to Instagram on Saturday, August 2, to announce a breakup.

He shared a selfie with his face zoomed in with a caption that read, "Broke another olive branch."

Although the Sorry singer didn’t elaborate on the ambiguous message, fans quickly flooded the comments with support, offering comfort amid what seemed to be a latest fallout.