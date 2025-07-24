Kelly Clarkson says goodbye to long locks with new hairdo

Kelly Clarkson debut new hairstyle with 'The Voice' return

Kelly Clarkson is stepping into a new season with a fresh look and familiar energy.

As she gets ready to return to The Voice for season 29 in Spring 2026, the singer and TV personality revealed a bold transformation, swapping her long blonde waves for a darker, shoulder-length bob with a stylish side sweep.

In a video shared on Instagram on July 22, Clarkson appeared alongside fellow returning coaches John Legend and Adam Levine.

Dressed in a crisp white button-down shirt, black slacks, and matching heels, she teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season, saying, “This time, we got some tricks up our sleeves. Y’all get ready.”

Beyond her professional comeback, Clarkson is continuing to be open about her personal life.

While performing at her “Studio Sessions” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas over the weekend, she paused between songs to share a heartfelt reflection on dating.

“Dating can be very difficult which is why I don’t. It’s hard anyway, add a spotlight and it’s like a … dumpster fire,” she told the crowd, in a moment captured on TikTok and shared widely on July 20.

This isn’t the first time the Since U Been Gone singer has spoken out about her decision to stay single.

Back in May during Today With Jenna and Friends, she revealed she’s not actively looking for a relationship, saying she’s “very busy” and content with her current focus.

With a new look, clear boundaries, and a busy schedule ahead, Clarkson is embracing change on her own terms, both on stage and off.