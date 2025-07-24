Zac, Dylan Efron show off their ‘golf muscles’ on social media

Zac, Dylon Efron set internet ablaze with new picture

Zac and Dylon Efron recently showed off their muscles while enjoying a round of golf.

On Tuesday, July 22, the Efron duo offered a glimpse into their “golf muscles” in a video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Zac, 37, is seen shirtless, swinging a golf club before posing for the camera to show off his abs with a playful shrug and an impressed look.

Meanwhile, Dylan, 33, also appears, shirtless sitting next to his brother in a golf buggy.

The video continues with both brothers taking turns to play golf on the course.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with admiration.

One fan wrote, “And suddenly, I’m interested in golf?”

Another penned, “Never thought I’d be jealous of a golf course but here we are.”

A third added, “I was not ready.”

This comes on the heels of Zac and Dylan offering a glimpse into their sibling bond.

On July, 1, Zac shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from a lake trip with his elder brother Dylan, where both were once again shirtless.

For the unversed, the Efron brothers first went viral in September 2023 after posting shirtless photos of themselves golfing and boating.