Regina King shares poignant tribute to late ex- Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Regina King is mourning the loss of her ex-partner, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who tragically passed away at 54 due to accidental drowning while on vacation in Costa Rica with his family.

King, also 54, took to Instagram Stories to honour Warner's memory, sharing two poignant posts that showcased their connection.

"Some people leave a lasting imprint, not just for who they were but for the energy they carried," King wrote alongside a photo of Warner riding a motorcycle.

"I'm sending prayers filled with love and understanding to your family and loved ones. Rest easy Malcolm-Jamal Warner." In another post, she shared a picture of Warner standing triumphantly on his motorcycle, captioning it "Ride In Power".

King and Warner's relationship, which lasted from 2011 to 2013, was marked by a deep connection. Warner explained their decision to keep their relationship private, saying, "I think Regina and I are both of the philosophy that we keep our private lives private... We like to protect what we have because it's very special and very precious."

Despite their private nature, King gushed about Warner to Essence in 2011, stating, "Malcolm and I have a lot in common. We've both been child actors and were also blessed to be raised by incredible mothers who instilled good values in us. Things are maturing nicely."

The Costa Rican authorities confirmed that Warner's cause of death was accidental asphyxiation by submersion. According to reports, Warner was swept away by a current while swimming and was rescued by bystanders, but unfortunately, he was declared lifeless at the scene.

Warner's passing has sent shockwaves through the Hollywood community, with many of his colleagues and friends paying tribute to his memory.

His Cosby Show castmates, including Bill Cosby and Raven-Symoné, have shared heartfelt condolences, as have co-stars from other shows like Tracee Ellis Ross, Patrick J. Adams, Emily VanCamp, and Morris Chestnut.

As the entertainment industry mourns the loss of a talented actor, the outpouring of love and support for Warner's family demonstrates the lasting impact he had on those around him.

Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, to whom King sent her prayers and love.