Jenna Ortega is ‘scared’ when fans recognise her on the street

Jenna Ortega is sharing how fame has taken a personal toll, admitting she often feels "incredibly misunderstood" and even scared when fans recognize her on the street.

The 22-year-old actress opened up in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that the public image built around her doesn’t reflect who she truly is.

When asked whether she thinks people's perception of her matches reality, Ortega didn’t hesitate to say, “Not at all.”

She explained, “I think that's part of my struggle with that side of the job, because you feel incredibly misunderstood. It’s almost to a point where it feels like your name doesn’t belong to you. I almost don’t even resonate with it anymore.”

What frustrates her most is the constant assumptions people make.

“I hate assumptions, and a big part of this job is that people are going to make assumptions about you,” she said. It’s something she’s had to accept, but it hasn’t gotten easier.

In the same conversation, director Tim Burton, who worked with Ortega on Wednesday, commented that he misses the time when actors could maintain a sense of mystery.

Ortega agreed, saying, “We know too much,” and added, “And the people feel entitled to those bits and pieces of your life where if they were put under the same microscope, they wouldn’t feel nearly as comfortable.”

While it may seem like fame brings constant attention, Ortega revealed that isn’t always the case.

“Sometimes you go out, and it’s a mess,” she said. “And other times, I could be walking for hours and no one gives a s---. If you really want to go unseen, you can do it.”

But when she is recognized, the experience can be overwhelming. “Somebody shouting your name in public is insane,” she admitted. “Sometimes I feel uncomfortable when it’s grown men approaching me.”

More troubling are the moments when encounters with fans take a disturbing turn.

Ortega shared a deeply upsetting experience, saying, “Sometimes people shout vile things. Like, you don’t stop for somebody because you’re going to be late for something and they’re calling you a ‘c--- w----’ in front of your mother. It’s horrific.”

Her honesty sheds light on the emotional weight that can come with celebrity status. While many see the glamour of her rising career, Ortega is reminding fans there’s a very real and personal side to navigating fame, and it’s not always easy.