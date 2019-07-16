Are Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in a relationship?

The whirlwind romance started when the then-newbie in town, Sara Ali Khan made an appearance on the chat show helmed by Karan Johar.



Some candid confessions later, the 'Simmba' let the whole world in on a big secret when she revealed she likes actor Kartik Aaryan, finds him cute and would like to date him.

This garnered immense attention from the film fraternity, Sara and Kartik's fans and the 'Luka Chuppi' actor himself who couldn't help but gush over Sara's honest feelings.

As soon as Sara's feelings were out in the open, her fans started shipping her with Kartik and prayed for them to star in a film together.

Their wish was granted by director Imtiaz Ali who signed both the stars to work together in his next film 'Aaj Kal'.

This marked the beginning of Sara and Kartik's journey together as they started spending more and more time. With this rumours of them dating each other started doing the rounds.

On the last day of the film's shoot, both the actors even penned a heartfelt post for each other along with intimate photos.



Sara's message for Kartik read, "From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit.” Kartik too penned down a message which read: “And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 Want to work with you again and again and again.”

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sara and Kartik have grown so fond of each other's company that they cannot spend time apart.



They are often seen dropping and receiving each other at the airport.

It was only recently that the Kartik video called Sara from the sets of a brand shoot to ask her opinion of his look.

Sara and Kartik's upcoming venture is a directorial by Imtiaz Ali titled 'Aaj Kal'.



Aaj Kal' is a sequel to previously released 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film also features Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role and is slated to release on Feb 14, 2020.