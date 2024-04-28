Zendaya, Tom Holland are ‘totally supportive’ of each other

Zendaya and Tom Holland met while playing each other’s love interests in ‘Spider-Man’

Zendaya and Tom Holland are the ultimate power couple.

An insider recently told People Magazine, “They are proud of each other’s successes and totally supportive. This is a plus in their relationship making it equal.”

As Zendaya, 27, takes the center stage to promote her latest film, The Challengers, Tom, 27, has taken the backseat from the limelight.

Still, though, that doesn’t mean the Euphoria star neglects her beau. In fact, their relationship is characterised by mutual care and consideration.

“They are caring toward the other. It’s not a case where one is caring and the other isn’t so much,” they said.

“They are great people and are there for the good and the bad. As busy as they are, this is super important,” the insider added.

Previously, another source told the outlet that Zendaya and Tom – who have been dating since at least 2021 – have already discussed marriage.

“There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” they said.

Zendaya and Tom met while filming MCU’s Spider-Man, where Tom played the titular character while Zendaya played his love interest, Mary Jane Watson.

Their journey from co-stars to close friends, and eventually partners, has been marked by Zendaya's supportive presence as Tom navigated the challenges of newfound fame.

Speaking to Vogue for her recent cover story, Zendaya revealed that she helped adjust Tom to stardom following 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it beautifully,” she added.