James Taylor suggests Taylor Swift was named after him

James Taylor reveals Taylor Swift was named after him

James Taylor recently reflected on Taylor Swift, learning that the pop superstar was named after him.

Speaking exclusively to USA Today on Wednesday, May 8, he recalled: "We did a benefit for [the Candie's Foundation], an organization that tries to help with teenage pregnancy, and it was interesting.”

"We were both there with guitars and played a couple of songs. I was performing with my wife and may have had a friend of ours playing cello and Taylor was there just playing by herself."

This response came after he was asked if James has ever had a conversation with the Antihero hitmaker.

He then recounted the instance he first crossed paths with the 34-year-old songstress.

Recalling the memory, he said: "She was just a teen. She told me she had listened to my music a lot and that her folks had named her with me in mind."

Previously, Swift opened up about the inspiration behind her name on Speak Now World tour stop at Madison Garden in 2011.

Swift recalled telling her mom Andrea Swift about her chorus class at school, explaining the only track she enjoyed was Taylor’s Fire and Rain.

She said: "And then she said, 'It's really funny that you say that 'cause you're kind of named after him.”