Meghan Markle's comment in visitor's book at Defence Headquarters goes viral

Meghan Markle, who finally returned to her home in Nigeria, made the sweet comment in a visitor's book at Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which Harry found to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans.



During the first day of her and Prince Harry’s inaugural visit to Nigeria, the Duchess of Sussex penned an impressive line that went viral.

Meghan wrote: "With gratitude for the support of the Invictus community. And for welcoming me home."

Prince Harry lavished praise on at Meghan's calligraphy, saying: “She has beautiful handwriting."



British King Charles younger son Harry also shared his own message in the book and penned: "Thank you for welcoming us to your beautiful country, together we will heal our troops."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents Harry and Meghan were formally welcomed to Nigeria at the headquarters by Chief of Defense Staff Christopher Musa who invited the Sussexes to visit Nigeria.



Making looked graceful in an outfit change from their first outing, wearing a white pantsuit from Altuzarra, while Harry looked dashing in a teal green suit – the colors of the Nigerian flag.