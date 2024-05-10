Prince Harry proves Prince William's suspicions right

Prince William was right to not open his doors to younger brother during his recent trip to the UK, according to a pal.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, a royal source reflected on the royal family’s treatment of the Duke of Sussex after he returned to his homeland to attend the Invictus Games service at St Paul’s Cathedral earlier this week.

For the unversed, King Charles cited busy schedule to escape one-on-one meeting with the prince; moreover, none of the members of the royal family attended the Wednesday event despite being invited.

“Even if Charles genuinely was too busy to meet Harry and too short-staffed to send anyone to St Pauls,’ Charles’ aides could of course quite easily have issued a statement or posted a little message of congratulation for Invictus on his social media channels,” the source said.

“The fact that they didn’t shows they don’t want to do anything to encourage Harry to spend more time in the U.K. Charles is never going to endorse a hostile, rival royal operation on his doorstep,” they explained.

“Instead, Charles sent a clear message that he is not welcome to conduct official, quasi-royal events in the U.K. that distract from the monarchy’s message and agenda.”

A friend of the monarch and Queen Camilla echoed similar sentiments, noting: “Charles is trying his hardest to do his job in very difficult circumstances. Harry claims to love his family. He has a funny way of showing it.

“It’s reminiscent of how he spent the last months of Queen Elizabeth’s life saying how much he loved her while attacking the monarchy to which she had devoted her life. Nothing has changed. We are back to square one.”

A friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton chimed in: “I think people understand now why the brothers are as far apart as ever. It’s very sad, but William is right not to trust him.”