Meghan Markle drops new truth bomb

Meghan Markle reveals reason of marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, who reunited with Prince Harry in Nigeria after leaving him alone in the UK, has seeming sent a strong message to King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton as she revealed the reason of marrying Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly took an aim at the royal family with his latest statement about Harry while delivering a speech about mental health during their first stop of Nigeria tour.

The former Suits star lauded the Duke of Sussex in her meaningful words, saying: ‘You See Why I'm Married to Him?'



Meghan attracted attention with her gesture before dropping the bombshell, revealing: "It’s so inspiring because he speaks the truth."

With her short but meaningful statement Meghan sent a clear message to all those who were targeted By Harry in his memoir 'Spare', in which the Duke made several explosive allegations and claims about the senior members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla and Prince William.

Harry also wrote about his father King Charles's parenting style and mentions Kate Middleton as well.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both delivered an inspiring welcome address at the inaugural mental health summit put on by the GEANCO Foundation at the Lightway Academy in Abuja during their first stop of their Nigeria tour on Friday.

Meghan took the mic to praise her husband after he delivered a touching speech of losing someone.

She added: "Every single one of you has a story. We all have our story. And there's no shame in any single one of your stories. Even on the hardest days or darkest days, everything is a pillar of your strength by each of you being there."



The Duchess also went on to make a sweet nod to her and Harry’s two-year-old daughter Princess Lilibe, saying: "Your teachers see that in you. And we see that in you.

"Interestingly, so does our daughter, Lili; she's much tinier than you guys, about to turn three. A few weeks ago, she looked at me and saw her reflection in my eyes. She said, 'Mama, I see me in you.' Now, she was talking literally, but I held onto those words in a different way. I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. But as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well."

She added, “It is a complete honor to have our first visit to Nigeria be here with all of you. We believe in you. We believe in your futures. We believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other."

Meghan concluded: “There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you are taking care of yourselves and that begins with your mental health by really talking about whatever's coming up for you."