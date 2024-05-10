Ryan Gosling gushes over Angela Bassett on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Ryan Gosling shares interesting tidbits on Stephen Colbert Show

Ryan Gosling has recently praised Angela Bassett during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 9.



In a round of questioning, Gosling told Colbert he requested for an autograph from Bassett when was 13 years old.

“The first person I asked was [professional wrestler] The Ultimate Warrior, and he said no. But the second person I asked — the first person to give it to me — was Ms. Angela Bassett,” revealed The Fall Guy actor.

Gosling recalled, “I was 13. I have just seen What's Love Got to Do with It,” as he referred to 1993 movie which also landed the actress her first Oscar nomination.

“It was one of the best performances I've ever seen, and still is,” remarked the 43-year-old.

The Notebook star mentioned that the autograph encounter occurred when he ran into Bassett at an AMC movie theatre, where she was with actor/comedian Sinbad.

Gosling added, “I don't know if they were with each other; I don't know. They were talking.”

The Barbie actor further said that the “last person” he took an autograph from was actor and comedian Jim J. Bullock for his longtime partner Eva Mendes.

Gosling mentioned, “She's a big Jim J. Bullock fan.”

Meanwhile, the Drive actor also described rest of his life on Colbert show, saying, “Run it by Eva first.”

Gosling also disclosed his favourite action movie as he first named the 1985 martial arts movie No Retreat, No Surrender.

Later, the actor named First Blood starring Sylvester Stallone as Vietnam War veteran John Rambo as his favourite action movie.