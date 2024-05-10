Prince William misses Prince Harry's support as 'private struggles' intensify

Prince William is trying his best to navigate the current health crisis in the royal family without the support of his brother Prince Harry.

In a recent cover story for People, royal experts and insiders reflected on the Prince of Wales’ “private struggle” as wife Kate Middleton and father King Charles undergo treatment for respective forms of cancer.

"Whether you’re a prince or a pauper, no one would expect anything like this with his father and his wife both being treated for cancer," a royal insider shared. "William is digging deep."

Author of My Mother and I, Ingrid Seward expanded on the sentiment, noting: "William would have always imagined he would have Harry alongside him. Going forward, that puts responsibility more on William and his family. There is no one else to take the slack."

Royal biographer Robert Lacey added of the future King’s conundrum, “The double illness has placed enormous pressure on William, both as a parent and inheritor of the family business,” says Lacey. “It has brought all kinds of challenges. He [has handled] it with calmness and lack of drama.”

“For William, everything hinges on Kate’s well-being,” Ingrid also added.

“William is prioritizing giving her all the time she needs to get better and the support, particularly to the children,” a close source concluded.