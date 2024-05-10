Selena Gomez coping up with 'first love' Justin Bieber's baby announcement

'Heartbroken' Selena Gomez finds 'support' amid Justin Bieber's baby news

Selena Gomez has been going through a tough time after her 'first love' Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, announced that they are expecting their first child, claimed a relationship expert.

As reported by The Mirror, senior therapist Sally Baker shared, "First, love is the deepest and the most enduring. No one loves as profoundly, as committed or whole-heartedly as the first love."

The Rare Beauty founder, who was romantically involved with the Baby singer for almost eight years, might find it 'painful' to recover from her former love interest's baby news.

The expert weighed in about Selena's reaction, "Even though you can wish them well and be happy with how your romantic life is playing out, there will be touch points of pain as you watch events from the sidelines of your ex’s life."

She added, "Your ex's announcement that their partner is having a baby is the hardest. New life is always fantastic news, but it's hard to hear."

Speaking of Selena's sweet photo with Benny Blanco on social media which she made just hours after Justin and Hailey's heartfelt post, the expert said, "As the world focuses on Bieber’s news Gomez knows the world will then look for reaction."

Sally added she is "pleased" that the Calm Down singer has a "hand to hold and love in her life. This is a tough one."