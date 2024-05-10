King Charles, Prince William say 'NO' to Prince Harry’s personal invitation to avoid drama

Harry wasn’t supported by any royals at the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games

It has been claimed that King Charles and Prince William declined Prince Harry's personal invitation in order to avoid drama.

The Duke of Sussex made a brief return to the UK this week to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but noticeably absent was his family from his father, King Charles’ side.

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast with hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash, reveals how the royal duo were given tickets for the service by Harry, but they still declined to attend.

"I understand that Harry did give his father and his brother a ticket for the event," Chris told the hosts.

Of what he thinks of the decision, the royal editor said: “I just think it's a big mistake for the royal family to not be involved.”

He later added: “It clearly shows that there's a school of thought within both palaces, not just Buckingham Palace, but also Kensington Palace, where they just think Harry, over the past couple of years, has crossed the line to a point of no return.”

While Harry wasn’t supported by any royals, he was surrounded by members of his mother’s family.

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, sister Lady Jane Fellowes, and nephews George McCorquodale, Louis Spencer and Ned Spencer attended the service and were seen greeting Harry with hugs and kisses minutes before the service began.

However one source close to the King speaking to DailyMail confessed that the monarch is still reeling from the barrage of explosive claims Harry and Meghan have made about the Royal Family over the last couple of years.

"He doesn’t need the drama in his life," adding: "Harry and Meghan have brought him, and the rest of the family, nothing but worries over the past few years."