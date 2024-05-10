Inside Jennifer Garner, John Miller's 'intimate' wedding plans

Jennifer Garner set to walk down the aisle with beau John Miller soon

Jennifer Garner secretly got engaged to her boyfriend, John Miller, and the couple is all set to walk down the aisle soon, claimed an insider.

As reported by Life & Style, the 13 Going on 30 actress is "seriously in love" with the American businessman.

The source claimed that Garner is all set to tie the knot with Miller years after a painful divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck.

An insider shared, "They are perfect for each other. John really is her other half. She’s told friends, 'I’ve never known love like this!'"

The report further stated, "John spent a long time making Jen an engagement ring and gave it to her two years ago, around April 2022, which is when she turned 50."

Speaking of inviting Affleck to her soon-expected wedding event, an insider shared it would get 'awkward,' for Garner.

The source said, "It would be awkward to have Ben at the wedding because Jen would have to invite J.Lo. And Jen and John don’t want to invite any more publicity than necessary, they want no distractions."

"This is their special day. They’re much more low-key and want to keep their wedding private," added an insider.

For the unversed, Garner and Affleck have been on friendly terms with each other as they co-parent their three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.