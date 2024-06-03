Prince Andrew reacts after King Charles' without limit warning

King Charles also currently funds Andrew's security bill, which costs £3million a year

Amid reports of King Charles issuing a stern warning over the Royal Lodge row, Prince Andrew has responded in his style.

The 64-year-old Duke of York was seen today enjoying a horse ride near his Windsor home, accompanied by a companion. His relaxed demeanor suggests that he remains unfazed by his brother's ongoing warnings, continuing to indulge in a lavish lifestyle.

Andrew is understood to have a long lease on the Royal Lodge. But the King is ultimately responsible for all of the royal household's finances, and so could choose to restrict funds from him - meaning he could soon struggle to meet the extortionate annual upkeep costs of the Grade II-listed property.

King Charles also currently funds Andrew's security bill, which costs £3million a year. Andrew's persistent refusal to take up the new property after previous requests is reported to have frustrated Charles.

A royal source told The Times: "The King's kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge."

The source added that Andrew is "taking longer than desirable" to "recognise the reality of the situation".

But Andrew so far shows no sign of budging. One acquaintance of the Duke of York told the newspaper that he is likely to "dig in" if the stand-off continues and that he had already enjoyed a "stay of execution" in light of Sarah Ferguson and the King's own recent illnesses.

Royal Lodge, once home to the Queen Mother, is a 19th-century Grade II-listed property with a pool and 90 acres of land. Andrew signed a 75-year lease for the house back in 2003 and lives there with his ex-wife Fergie, but reports began to circulate in early 2023 that Charles was keen for his brother to move out and move into Frogmore Cottage, which has been recently renovated.

