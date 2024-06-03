Strictly Come Dancing: Amanda Abbington brands Giovanni Pernice ‘nasty’

Amanda Abbington claims Giovanni Pernice's fans is threatening her

Amanda Abington aimed new jabs at Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice amid the ongoing rift due to his professional conduct.

During an interview with The Mail on Sunday, she weighed in on the remarks made against Pernice, which he vehemently denied.

"Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us," Abbington said, adding, "You don’t understand how awful this all is."

"Giovanni’s fans have started trolling me now, I have had to come off social media, and I’m getting death threats," she explained.

The Sherlock star further revealed that she also complained about Pernice to Strictly Come Dancing‘s BBC Studios production team.

For the unversed, Abbington teamed up with Pernice during the 2023 season of the dancing competition, then citing "personal reasons," she exited the show early.

Abbington, joined by other celebrities who have partnered with Pernice, has reportedly reached out to the London law firm Carter-Ruck to pursue her complaint about the BBC dancer's teaching method.

However, Pernice broke his silence on the matter last month on Instagram, saying, "To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week."

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name," he added, seemingly adamant to vindicate himself.