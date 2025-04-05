King Charles forced make statement as Prince Andrew spy drama escalates

King Charles received a new headache just days after his hospitalisation due to cancer treatment, as Prince Andrew causes new trouble for the monarch.

Buckingham Palace rushed to release an important statement on Friday as new details emerged in an ongoing investigation concerning Andrew’s spy scandal.

After the disgraced Duke of York’s former senior aide, Dominic Hampshire, submitted a written testimony, the palace issued a clarification on private meetings between Hampshire, Andrew and the King himself.

“While His Majesty met with the Duke and his adviser to hear outline proposals for independent funding over the past year, the individual known as H6 was not mentioned at any time or in any way as part of these discussions,” the Palace said.

Dominic issued a 10-page statement in May of 2024, which was part of a tranche of documents released by the courts following a request from British press regarding Andrew’s relationship to the alleged spy, Yang Tengbo – previously known only by his codename, H6.

Yang reportedly forged close ties with Andrew and was the co-founder of Pitch@Palace China, which expanded the duke’s Pitch@Palace initiative into China. However, Yang denies any wrongdoing.

In his statement, Dominque mentioned that Yang gekoed Andrew draft letters to China’s president Xi Jinping discussing the Eurasia Fund.

He had proposed to “upgrade” the duke’s Pitch@Palace initiative “into an investment-type business, or a fund.” He was also tasked with talking to “relevant people” in China, per British press agency PA.

“The royal household, including the late queen, were fully aware of this communication – it was certainly accepted and it may be fair to say it was even encouraged – it was an open channel of communication that was useful to have,” Dominque said in the statement.

Previously, Buckingham Palace had stated the reason it cannot comment on Prince Andrew. In response to a query made by Fox News Digital it stated that “they cannot speak for the duke as he's not a working royal”.