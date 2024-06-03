Prince William 'so happy' to meet his former roommate in emotional video

Prince William said: “It’s great what you guys are doing, it really is”

Prince William reunited with his former roommate while visiting Wrexham Football Club in Wales, emotionally remarking, "it’s been a while."

The Prince of Wales made a television appearance on Welcome to Wrexham, where he discussed visiting the successful football team to celebrate St David’s Day.

During the episode, which aired on May 30, William met with Wrexham FC co-chairman Rob McElhenney at a local pub, as well as Humphrey Ker, the executive director of the series and the prince's former roommate.

In a confessional scene, Ker said: “I went to school with Prince William. I have known him since I was 7, or something like that. We literally shared a bedroom from 7 until 10.”

As boys, both attended Ludgrove School and then Eton College. Shaking hands, William noted that it had “been a while” since they last saw each other. Ker said that the Prince was here because of St David’s day, before lamenting the fact there is no day off to celebrate the event, labelling it a “bit of a swiz”.

He said: “As Prince of Wales, Prince William has gotta come and press the flesh, kiss babies and do all that sort of business that princes do.

“For us, it’s great that Wrexham Football Club and Wrexham as a whole has become a place the royals put on their itinerary when they’re coming to visit Wales.”

Praising the work done to revitalise the Welsh football club, Prince William said: “It’s great what you guys are doing, it really is.”

Addressing It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star McElhenney and Ker, he added: “You give so many football fans, whose team maybe is not in the glory days that they want to be or used to be, the hope and the optimism that one day you can be back.”

Prince William is not the only royal to have hung out with Wrexham FC. His brother, Prince Harry, was pictured with McElhenny and his co-star Glenn Howerton back in January. The three posed for a selfie whilst attending a football match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles at the FC BMO Stadium in LA.

The crowd was full of A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis.

The King and Queen have also met the co-chairs, with McElhenney sharing a photo of the two on the Instagram collage.