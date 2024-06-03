Kathie Lee Gifford claims to 'never be the same' after husband's infidelity

Kathie Lee Gifford gets candid about transformation after Frank Gifford's extramarital affair

Kathie Lee Gifford recently opened up about her transformation following her husband Frank Gifford's extramarital affair.



Lee, who is the former co-host of Today, released a new book titled I Want to Matter: Your Life Is Too Short and Too Precious to Waste, where she reflected on her journey of faith after learning about her husband's alleged affair.

Emphasizing the significance of forgiveness in preserving family, she explained: "When you hurt, you pray."

Opening up about the impact of the affair on her family, Gifford said: "I was never the same."

"My whole faith is built on the foundation of forgiveness: Jesus died for me for the forgiveness of my sins," Kathie recounted.

In addition, she also shed light on the importance of commitment in marriage.

She said: "Marriage is hard. Falling in love is easy. Staying in love is hard work.”

Despite the painful experience, the book narrates Gifford's bond with Reverend Billy Graham, who supported Kathie through crucial times.

She expressed gratitude for the latter's influence on her faith journey.