'Stuart Little' star Jonathan Lipnicki gets candid about career trajectory

Former child star Jonathan Lipnicki shares rare career update

Stuart Little star Jonathan Lipnicki has made an emotional confession about his career trajectory.

The former child artist has recently reflected on the decisions he has made in choosing the films, and what he is going to do in future.

The now 34-year-old revealed during an interview with People Wednesday, May 7 that he is dissatisfied about the way his career has progressed up till now.

However, he is still hopeful for a better future.

The Jerry Maguire star honestly confessed that he has rejected offers for five films in the past year.

He is hopeful that he will eventually get the projects that 'better align with what he wants'.

Lipnicki also stated that he prays every night for 'clarity' on where he needs to go. But he is adamant that one needs to be 'confident' that the 'best is yet to come'.

According to him, it is a 'disservice not to dream big'.

The American actor wants to act for the rest of his life for which he reiterated that one needs to do 'everything' in power 'to take action in the right direction'.

For the unversed, Lipnicki returned most recently on The Joe Schmo Show in which he played the egotistical version of himself which challenged him, and he felt that was a 'step in the right direction'.