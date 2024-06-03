Kate Middleton 'deeply upset' over Meghan Markle's heartless move

Kate Middleton has reportedly 'raised eyebrows' at Meghan Markle's timing of launching her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

As reported by TalkTV, royal expert Cristo Foufas claimed that the Princess of Wales is 'deeply upset' with the Duchess of Sussex, who announced her business venture during Catherine's health issues.

For the unversed, the former Suits actress made a surprising return to Instagram as she introduced her new brand on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Princess Kate released a shocking video statement on March 22, revealing that she has been diagnosed with cancer following her 'planned abdominal surgery.'



In the video, the future Queen of the UK made a heartfelt request by saying, "As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

Since then, several royal commentators have been criticising Meghan's move for not showing compassion towards her ailing sister-in-law and cancer-stricken King Charles.