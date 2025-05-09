‘Lord of The Rings: Hunt For Gollum’ unveils premiere date

The release date for Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum has finally been announced, and fans weren’t exactly shocked, as it was what they expected.

The Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have revealed that Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will be released on December 17, 2027.

As per Variety, since The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies were all released in December, the newly announced dates hardly shocked the Tolkien fans.

The film was initially set to release in 2026, but was delayed a year.

The film will see Andy Serkis in in the lead role as well as in the director's chair. While the original LOTR filmmakers, Peter Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, are producing.

Previously, during a conversation with Boyens with Empire magazine, she said, "The Hunt for Gollum" is "quite an intense story” that "falls after the birthday party of Bilbo and before the Mines of Moria. It’s a specific chunk of incredible untold story, told through the perspective of this incredible creature."

The film may also feature Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, and Viggo Mortensen, who have all previously said they are interested in appearing in the movie.