Prince Edward’s rousing speech kicks off Buckingham Palace bash

Prince Edward encourages Duke of Edinburgh Award Winners.

Prince Edward delivered an inspiring message to a group of young Duke of Edinburgh Award recipients during a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

As he handed over their prestigious Gold awards, the Prince encouraged the awardees to "make sure you tell your story."

Joined by a host of notable guests, including Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden and broadcaster Alex Scott, Prince Edward praised the young achievers for their dedication and resilience.

"There’s life beyond this. You have now found out who you are. This has given you the skills, wherewithal, and confidence to make a difference to others," the Prince told the room.

"Make sure you tell your story. You are, each one of you, an ambassador of this award."

The event was attended by 2,000 award winners, a quarter of the total number of young people who will visit the palace over two days to receive their Gold awards, marking a significant milestone in their personal journeys.

During a question-and-answer session at Buckingham Palace, Welsh professional dancer Amy Dowden shared a heartfelt message with young Duke of Edinburgh Award winners, offering both personal insight and encouragement.

When asked about who she would bring on a Duke of Edinburgh expedition, Dowden revealed she’d choose her Strictly Come Dancing co-star Carlos Gu, citing their close friendship and mutual support.

Dowden, who was awarded an MBE by the King earlier this year for her fundraising efforts, has faced significant challenges of her own.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, she has also become a prominent advocate for raising awareness about inflammatory bowel disease.

Addressing the young audience, Dowden offered powerful advice: "Always stay true to yourself," she urged.

"You always learn more from the downs than from the ups."